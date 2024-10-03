Bucharest City Hall considers allowing pets into public institutions

Pets will be allowed to accompany their owners into public institutions in Bucharest, according to a draft law put forward for public debate by the City Hall.

The project was initiated by the Bucharest Authority for the Surveillance and Protection of Animals (ASPA) on October 1 and will remain in public debate for the next two weeks. After this public debate period, the project will be submitted for a vote in the General Council.

"Access to state institutions with pets is very common in other European countries, and we want to align ourselves with European legislation. Therefore, we have initiated this project, which is highly beneficial for the citizens of Bucharest and their pets, to facilitate their access to institutions for solving various issues," said Cătălina Trănescu, General Director of ASPA, in an interview with Digi24.ro.

Local officials back the initiatives, but say that time is needed for citizens to get accustomed to the presence of animals in public institutions.

“The law is welcome. The only issue is that citizens need to understand that some people prefer to go with their pets," said Bogdan Cotiga, the press officer of District 3 City Hall.

He also noted the need for a more open and tolerant attitude toward the presence of pets in public spaces and stressed that it requires practice for some people’s fears to decrease.

Pets, regardless of size or breed, will be allowed in institutions as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Other rules exist according to the draft law under public debate, stipulating that dogs must always be kept on a leash and that cats must be transported in an appropriate cage. Dogs from breeds considered dangerous must also wear a muzzle for the entire duration of their stay in the institution.

Additionally, pet owners must present, upon request, the animal's health card, proving that it is vaccinated. The animals must be healthy, clean, and show no signs of contagious illness or external parasites. Owners are also required to ensure that their pets do not cause discomfort or disturb the public or the institution’s staff.

Pet owners also have to be in control of their pet’s behavior and collect any waste produced by them. If pets cause incidents, the owners risk being verbally warned, banned from entering the institution, and, in severe cases, the authorities will be notified.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)