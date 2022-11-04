Social

Romanian Liberals draft bill to allow pets in public institutions and public transport

04 November 2022
Marcel Vela, a Liberal MP and former minister of interior during the Covid-19 crisis, announced a bill backed by the Liberal Party (PNL) to allow the access of pets, essentially cats and dogs, in public institutions and means of public transport.

"A small step for Romania, a big one for the pets," Vela posted on his Facebook account.

"Pets, educated and kind, are those beings capable of the purest love, even if they cannot express it in words. Because they expect purity, love and attachment in exchange from us, they suffer enormously when they are left alone in their homes, waiting sad and sequestered to see their owners, the people who are the essence of their own destiny," said the Liberal senator.

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

