Bucharest Christmas Market visited by 1.2 million people, mayor says

Bucharest general mayor Nicuşor Dan recently revealed that over 1.2 million people, both residents of Bucharest and tourists, visited this year’s Christmas Market in Constitution Square.

The Bucharest Christmas Market was open from November 30 to December 26, with free entry.

The 16th edition of the Market had concert areas offering traditional carols and international holiday songs, and over 130 Christmas huts hosted craftsmen from all regions of the country. Santa's house, the carousel, the Ferris wheel, and a themed train were other points of attraction. Creative workshops were also organized, where children could make their own holiday ornaments.

“I thank all the visitors and organizers for managing to create an atmosphere of joy and celebration! We are looking forward to next year's edition," the mayor wrote on Facebook.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)