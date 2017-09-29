Players from 17 countries come to Bucharest for international bowling competition

Around 160 players from 17 countries have registered for this year’s edition of IDM Bucharest International Bowling Open (IBIBO), which starts this Saturday, September 30.

The event takes place at IDM Club Bucuresti, and will end on October 8. Its total prizes amount to EUR 27,000.

This year’s participants are from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Great Britain, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and Turkey.

The Romanian team consists of a record number of over 70 participants, according to a press release from the organizers. Moreover, the youngest player of the edition is also Romanian. He is 15 years old.

Some of the top players who participate at IBIBO 2017 are Swedish Mattias Wettenberg, one of Europe’s best-known players, Ireland’s champion Barry Foley, Giannis Stathatos from Greece, Italian Marco Cesare Parapini, Denmark’s Steffen Tang-Petersen, and American Christopher Boyd.

The tournament’s final will be organized on October 8, and will be broadcast live by local TV station PRO X and on the event’s Facebook page. Access to the event is free.

Find more details about the event here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]