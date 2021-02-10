Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match

The football match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League will take place on Bucharest’s National Arena, the Romanian Football Federation announced on Wednesday, February 10. However, no spectators will be admitted to the match.

The match was moved from Madrid to Bucharest due to restrictions imposed by the Spanish authorities on the British delegation.

The Romanian Football Federation and the Bucharest City Hall will support UEFA in organizing this match, which is scheduled for February 23.

Bucharest’s National Arena will also host three group matches and a knockout match of the European Football Championship that was supposed to take place last year and was postponed for this year due to the pandemic. The stadium has 54,000 seats and hosted the Europa League final in 2012 between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

