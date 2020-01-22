Number of passengers on Bucharest airports, up 6.3% yoy in 2019

The number of passengers passing through the two airports in Bucharest increased by 6.3% year-on-year to 14.73 million in 2019, according to data from Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), released on Tuesday.
Out of the total, 14.71 mln passengers were served by the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) airport (+6.4% yoy), Agerpres reported. The Aurel Vlaicu (Baneasa) airport served only 25,518 passengers despite the significant 24% year-on-year advance compared to 2018.
Separately, CNAB reported that, last year, 145,002 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) were recorded on the two airports of the Capital, up 5.23% compared to 2018, of which 123,407 aircraft movements on Otopeni and 21,595 movements on Baneasa.
Currently, 57 airlines operate on the Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, transporting passengers to 131 destinations.
CNAB was set up through the merger of the companies that manage the Bucharest airports - Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest and the Baneasa International Airport Aurel Vlaicu.
(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)
