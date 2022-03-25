Bucharest’s train link to the airport: Service to be temporarily suspended on March 28-30

The train service connecting Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station to the Henri Coandă International Airport will be temporarily suspended next week for routine maintenance works at the railway, state-owned railway operator CFR SA announced.

CFR staff will check the switchgear electromechanisms and the track switches on the Gara de Nord - airport route in the period March 28-30, between 09:00 and 14:00, the company said.

STB, the company managing the overground public transport in Bucharest, will reintroduce the 780 bus line from Basarab Train Station to the airport during this period. Four buses will run on this route between 08:00 and 14:00.

“We mention the fact that, during the railway works, respectively March 28-30, 2022, between the hours of 09:00 - 14:00, CFR SA requested the two operators - CFR Calatori and Transferoviar Calatori - to cancel 18 of the 72 train connections provided in the daily traffic schedule on the route Bucharest Nord - Henri Coandă Bucharest International Airport, with the other trains respecting the running schedule,” reads the press release from CFA SA.

CFR Calatori said that 12 of its trains will be suspended on March 28-30 between 09:00 and 14:30, namely RE 7925, RE 7926, RE 7923, RE 7927, RE 7928, RE 7930, RE 7929, RE 7932, RE 7931, RE 7934, RE 7933, and RE 7936.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)