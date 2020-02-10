Bucharest’s subway operator to buy Alstom trains for new line

The Bucharest subway operator, Metrorex, will buy 30 trains from French producer Alstom to serve the new M5 line recently inaugurated.

The contract's value is RON 1.2 billion (EUR 255 million).

In the first phase, Alstom will deliver 13 trains for the Eroilor - Raul Doamnei section, and the other 17 trains later.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on Wednesday, September 30, the appeals filed by two other bidders, CRRC Qingdao Sifang of China and CAF of Spain, which challenged Metrorex's decision to buy the trains from Alstom, Economica.net reported.

The ruling is final, and Metrorex can sign the contract with the winning company.

The first section of the M5 line was put into operation on September 15, 2020. It is currently served by older trains reassigned from other lines.

The M5 line should continue with two more segments, but these are only in the planning stage.

