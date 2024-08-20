British School of Bucharest celebrates outstanding A-Level success

News from Companies

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is thrilled to announce that its Year 13 students have achieved exceptional A-Level results once again, demonstrating remarkable academic excellence and dedication. With an initial 14% of grades being A*, 38% A*-A, and 88% A*-C, BSB students are exceptionally well-prepared to advance to some of the world’s most prestigious universities and colleges.

Achieving Academic Excellence and Beyond

The impressive achievements of BSB's students underscore the dedication and hard work of its young learners and educators. BSB is committed to delivering a top-tier education within a dynamic and supportive environment. This dedication helps students build confidence, develop strong character, and acquire a diverse skill set, empowering them to excel and make a significant impact on the world.

"The A-level results day always brings a lot of mixed emotions. It represents the culmination of a life of schooling and a turning point in the lives of the young people who have been in our care at BSB, some for many years. This year at BSB was no exception, as students gained places at colleges and universities of their choice from all over the world. Staff were on hand in school to congratulate them, but also to offer support and guidance. Our students should feel rightly proud of these results, as should our teachers and parents who were with them every step of the way. The results speak for themselves, not only exceeding UK national averages but also placing BSB in a very strong position when compared to non-selective UK independent day and boarding schools. Well done to our graduating Year 13 students, and best wishes for your future!" - commented Jason Porter, Head of Secondary.

Pathways to Prestigious Universities

The remarkable accomplishments of BSB students have paved the way for them to attend leading universities around the globe. Year 13 graduates will be enrolling in prestigious institutions across the United Kingdom, including the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick, Durham University, the University of East Anglia, University of St Andrews, and Royal Holloway, University of London.

In Europe, they will continue their studies at Aalto University (Finland), Bocconi University (Italy), NABA (Italy), Humanitas University (Italy), TU Delft and Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands).

Additionally, some will be pursuing their education further afield at Western University (London, Canada) and UC Santa Barbara (USA).

"Congratulations to our students on their results! I am delighted that the vast majority of our students are now placed at their first-choice university. It is a privilege to support our students in their applications to higher education, and we are proud that many of them received multiple offers, often from more than one country. This enables them to determine what is the best fit for them from a wide array of options. This year, our students received offers from universities in Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA, which once again demonstrates the impressive global reach of our students."- said Philip Walters, University Guidance Counselor.

A Journey of Growth and Achievement

The journey from the moment students first enter the BSB Campus to achieving impressive A-Level results has been truly transformative. Building on the foundation of the British Curriculum, which emphasises critical thinking, creativity, and independent learning, students have grown both academically and personally. This progression reflects their resilience, dedication, and the supportive environment that has been crucial to their success.

"Our students' journey through Sixth Form has been marked by extraordinary growth, both academically and personally. This year group has shown remarkable resilience, having faced the challenges of completing their GCSEs during the pandemic and adapting to online learning just two years ago. Achieving such outstanding results in the face of adversity is no small feat. It has been immensely rewarding to witness their transformation into confident, distinctive individuals who are now fully prepared to embrace the challenges of higher education and beyond. Their success is a testament not only to their determination but also to the unwavering support of their teachers and families. We take great pride in each student's accomplishments and eagerly anticipate the remarkable futures that lie ahead." - stated Chloe Millward, Head of Key Stage 5.

About the British School of Bucharest

The British School of Bucharest, established in 2000, is a leading international institution that hosts over 700 students aged 2-18 from approximately 65 nationalities. The state-of-the-art campus, located in the northern part of Bucharest, offers an exceptional learning environment surrounded by lush greenery. Facilities include purpose-built classrooms, sports halls, playgrounds, libraries, music and performance rooms, a cooking studio, and advanced technology and science laboratories.

Consistently rated as ‘excellent’ by the UK International Schools Inspectorate (ISI) in 2018 and 2022, the British School of Bucharest has achieved the highest possible rating for the quality of pupils’ learning and achievement, as well as for the quality of pupils’ personal development.

For more information about BSB and its educational offerings, visit https://britishschool.ro.