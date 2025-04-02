British chain specializing in dietary supplements, vegan food readies entry into Romanian market

The Holland & Barrett brand, a British chain of stores specializing in dietary supplements and vegan food and one of the largest companies in the health and wellness sector in Europe, is preparing to open its first own stores in Romania.

The chain will enter the local market through the Greek company Fourlis, which also holds the Intersport franchise in Romania, according to Profit.ro data.

Holland & Barrett will open 120 stores in Romania, Greece, and Bulgaria, with Fourlis aiming to become the leader in the wellness product niche, including in Romania. Out of this total, 60 stores will be launched in Romania, 40 in Greece, and 20 in Bulgaria.

The first stores hosting the Holland & Barrett brand will have approximately 150 square meters, located in high-traffic and easily accessible areas, either in shopping malls or on major commercial streets. The cost of opening each store is estimated at between EUR 120,000 and EUR 150,000. Depending on infrastructure. Fourlis estimates that from this new commercial activity, sales of EUR 4,000-5,000 per square meter will be generated after the third year of operation.

Founded in 1870, the Holland & Barrett chain has a network of over 1,600 stores in 18 countries worldwide, including more than 800 stores in the UK and Ireland.

(Photo source: Holland & Barrett Swansea Quadrant on Facebook)