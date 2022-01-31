Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 09:03
Business

BRD-SocGen to reportedly dismantle consumer credit arm BRD Finance

31 January 2022
BRD Finance, the consumer credit division of BRD-SocGen - the third largest bank in Romania by assets - would be dissolved, and the process will last at least one year. Until then, loans will continue to be granted, according to sources familiar with the plans consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

BRD owns 49% of BRD Finance's shares.

As for the company's clients, things are not clear. According to the sources, there are two scenarios circulated: under the first one, BRD Bank will take over all BRD Finance customers, while under the second scenario, BRD Finance will continue to exist for a while until all loans are closed.

In middle 2020, BRD representatives told ZF that BRD Finance is "under a restructuring process," which involves transforming the business model by outsourcing certain business lines, bringing an improvement in profitability and increasing the volume of loans.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)
 

