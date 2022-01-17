Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/17/2022 - 10:06
Shares of Romanian lender BRD jump 8% on special dividend proposal

17 January 2022
The shares of Romanian lender BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (BVB ticker: BRD) jumped by 8% on Friday, January 14, after the bank announced it will pay special dividends worth RON 1.68 bln (EUR 340 mln).

The resulting gross dividend per share is RON 2.4164 and represents 12% of the current share price of RON 20.

The dividends will be paid on April 4, 2022, to all the shareholders registered on March 14.

The special dividends come from the retained profits that the bank recorded in 2019 and 2020. BRD paid no dividends from its 2019 net profit and very small dividends from the 2020 result, due to precautionary recommendations from the central bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRD’s biggest shareholder, French group Societe Generale, will cash in special dividends worth some EUR 205 mln for its 60% stake in the bank.

(Photo source: Photo 18985940 © Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Normal
 

1

