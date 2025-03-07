Brașov mulls proposal for Romania’s first Treetop Walk

Brașov city officials are considering a proposal from a German company that aims to set up a Treetop Walk in the up-and-coming mountain city. It would be the first of its kind in Romania.

The company's representatives made a first presentation of the concept on Thursday, March 6.

The initiative aims to develop sustainable tourism and create a barrier-free experience in the heart of nature. It proposes the construction of an elevated trail and a tower that offers tourists a new perspective of the forest, as well as the possibility to safely observe the flora and fauna in the area, including bears.

If approved, Brașov would be the first city in Romania and the 14th in the world to offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy nature from above.

"In 2009, we invented a project that is famous all over Europe and even worldwide: Treetop Walks, which consists of a path and an observation tower, but we also add many additional attraction elements, such as a slide, rope net elements, or anything you can imagine and desire," said Jan Hřebačka, a representative of the company implementing the TreeTop projects, cited in the press release.

"Recently, we have also been building a suspended glass floor. Through this project, we will give locals the opportunity to share local Romanian products from the Brașov area - only regional products,” he added.

The company has implemented this project in several areas in Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, and even Canada.

Present at the meeting, mayor George Scripcaru stated that the municipality is interested in any project that makes the forest park surrounding Brașov more attractive to residents and tourists.

"Perhaps not all Brașov residents know, but we have 2,000 hectares of forest-park in Brașov, where we can implement such a concept to create an attraction point for children and visitors, in a well-defined area, with well-thought-out elements and facilities,” Scripcaru said.

“We are waiting for the concept details for Brașov, after which we will take the necessary steps to build this elevated path," he added.

(Photo source: Brasovcity.ro)