Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival returns in August with concerts, films, and family events across the city

The Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival returns for its 13th edition from August 14 to 17, transforming the city into a multi-stage celebration of jazz, blues, gospel, and live improvisation. This year's edition will take place in seven locations across Brașov and nearby areas, featuring live music, film screenings, jam sessions, and family-friendly activities.

The festival's main blues stage will be set in Piața Sf. Ioan, where concerts will require tickets or passes. Performers include Curtis Salgado, Sharrie Williams, Zac Harmon, and Sari Schorr, alongside Romanian and European acts.

Piața Brassaï will host free-entry jazz concerts organized in partnership with the Romanian Musicians' Union (UCIMR), featuring artists such as Francesca Tandoi, Rain Sultanov & Hikmat Baba-zada Duo, and Berti Barbera & Sebastian Burneci.

Other festival venues include JUNO Wine Garden, offering intimate evening concerts; O'Peter's Irish Pub, hosting nightly jam sessions; and Aftăr Garden, which will screen music documentaries.

Community activities will take place in Cartier Coresi and Coresi Shopping Resort, with interactive games, music workshops, and dance sessions.

On August 17, gospel singer Sharrie Williams will perform at the fortified church in Bod, with limited seating available by ticket.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers, by Florin Ghioca)