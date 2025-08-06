Events

Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival returns in August with concerts, films, and family events across the city

06 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival returns for its 13th edition from August 14 to 17, transforming the city into a multi-stage celebration of jazz, blues, gospel, and live improvisation. This year's edition will take place in seven locations across Brașov and nearby areas, featuring live music, film screenings, jam sessions, and family-friendly activities.

The festival's main blues stage will be set in Piața Sf. Ioan, where concerts will require tickets or passes. Performers include Curtis Salgado, Sharrie Williams, Zac Harmon, and Sari Schorr, alongside Romanian and European acts. 

Piața Brassaï will host free-entry jazz concerts organized in partnership with the Romanian Musicians' Union (UCIMR), featuring artists such as Francesca Tandoi, Rain Sultanov & Hikmat Baba-zada Duo, and Berti Barbera & Sebastian Burneci.

Other festival venues include JUNO Wine Garden, offering intimate evening concerts; O'Peter's Irish Pub, hosting nightly jam sessions; and Aftăr Garden, which will screen music documentaries. 

Community activities will take place in Cartier Coresi and Coresi Shopping Resort, with interactive games, music workshops, and dance sessions. 

On August 17, gospel singer Sharrie Williams will perform at the fortified church in Bod, with limited seating available by ticket.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers, by Florin Ghioca)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival returns in August with concerts, films, and family events across the city

06 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival returns for its 13th edition from August 14 to 17, transforming the city into a multi-stage celebration of jazz, blues, gospel, and live improvisation. This year's edition will take place in seven locations across Brașov and nearby areas, featuring live music, film screenings, jam sessions, and family-friendly activities.

The festival's main blues stage will be set in Piața Sf. Ioan, where concerts will require tickets or passes. Performers include Curtis Salgado, Sharrie Williams, Zac Harmon, and Sari Schorr, alongside Romanian and European acts. 

Piața Brassaï will host free-entry jazz concerts organized in partnership with the Romanian Musicians' Union (UCIMR), featuring artists such as Francesca Tandoi, Rain Sultanov & Hikmat Baba-zada Duo, and Berti Barbera & Sebastian Burneci.

Other festival venues include JUNO Wine Garden, offering intimate evening concerts; O'Peter's Irish Pub, hosting nightly jam sessions; and Aftăr Garden, which will screen music documentaries. 

Community activities will take place in Cartier Coresi and Coresi Shopping Resort, with interactive games, music workshops, and dance sessions. 

On August 17, gospel singer Sharrie Williams will perform at the fortified church in Bod, with limited seating available by ticket.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers, by Florin Ghioca)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 August 2025
Tech
Eastern Romania: First self-service mobile phone repair shop opens in Iași
06 August 2025
Politics
State funerals for former president Ion Iliescu spark tensions within Romania’s ruling coalition
06 August 2025
Legal
Around 200 Romanian hotels join collective European lawsuit against Booking.com for alleged price fixing
06 August 2025
Politics
Romania’s controversial first democratic president Ion Iliescu dies without answering key questions
06 August 2025
Real Estate
Global Vision enters retail sector with EUR 10 mln investment in Oradea
06 August 2025
Politics
Romanian PM talks imminent local administration reforms package with municipalities
06 August 2025
Politics
State funerals held this week for Romania’s first post-communist president Ion Iliescu
05 August 2025
Politics
Romania’s first post-communist president Ion Iliescu dies at 95