US startup co-founded by Romanian hits USD 4 bln valuation after new financing round

Branch, a US-based startup co-founded by Romanian Madalina Seghete, announced on February 10 that it raised USD 300 million in new funding, reaching a valuation of over USD 4 billion.

The company said it would use the investment to expand its industry-leading mobile linking platform (MLP), to continue transforming its mobile measurement partner (MMP) solutions for paid media, and accelerate the research into new, next-generation solutions "to improve app discovery and move the ecosystem forward into a more privacy-centric era."

"Our new valuation (more than double any traditional MMP in the industry) shows the confidence from the market — and belief from our investors — in the need for a bridge across all the chasms in mobile that break experiences and prevent measurement," said Alex Austin, Branch co-founder and CEO.

Branch, whose customers include Reddit and BuzzFeed, provides a leading deep linking and mobile attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. It was founded in 2014, and one of its co-founders is Romanian Madalina Seghete, who is also the company's VP of Marketing and Market Development.

So far, Branch's platform has been selected by over 100,000 mobile brands, reaching more than 3 billion users around the world. Its team currently numbers more than 500 employees across 16 offices around the globe.

In 2020, Branch ranked third in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. It recorded a three-year revenue growth of 48,918%.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)