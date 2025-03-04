Bosch reportedly abandons plans for household appliance factory in Romania

BSH Hausgeräte, a group including the Bosch and Siemens brands, will reportedly sell the 44-ha plot of land purchased in Romania at Simeria, close to the border with Hungary, in 2018 when the group was pondering the idea of a EUR 110 million household appliance factory.

The German group previously said that due to economic conditions and strategic planning, Bosch does not see the need for new production capacities in Europe.

In the meantime, the construction site for a new production unit in Poland was inaugurated, with construction to be completed in 2026. The German group is thus consolidating its operations in Poland, where it will build a new, larger factory for the company under a EUR 144 million project.

"The lack of professionals among local authorities, scarce guidance in obtaining state aid but particularly the lack of fiscal predictability contributed to large investors preferring Poland," according to a real estate market consultant quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

