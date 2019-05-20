Ministry green-lights new tourism projects in Romania

The Tourism Ministry has approved the building of a ski slope in Borşa, in northern Romania’s Maramureş county and of a tourist port in Călăraşi, a city in southeastern Romania, on the bank of Danube's Borcea branch, Agerpres reported.

The ski slope requires an investment of RON 105 million (EUR 22.05 million), while the port one of RON 86 million (EUR 18 million), tourism minister Bogdan Trif explained.

The tourism minister also said that holiday vouchers will be granted this year as well, and in the coming years. Some 1.2 million people, working in the public sector, are expected to benefit from the vouchers, which can only be used in Romania.

“During the first quarter we have an increase of almost 6% in the number of tourists visiting Romania, compared to the similar period of last year. The National Statistics Institute (INS) released the data. We can say that the tourism sector is doing well. Of course, Romania’s tourist potential is bigger but what is important is that we have a constant growth from one year to the other,” minister Trif said.

(Photo: Ministerul Turismului Facebook Page)

