Adventure park to be built in Romanian mineral spring resort

The Tourism Ministry will finance the building of an adventure park in Borsec, a town and mineral spring resort in Harghita county, in north-central Romania. The investment will be of RON 5 million (EUR 1.05 million), and the ministry will cover 90% of the sum.

The project entails the building of a removable summer sleigh system with a length of 1,400 meters: a descending slope of 825 meters and an ascending slope of 572 meters, with a level difference of 125 meters. Access to the top will be made with the lift used for the ski slope open during the cold season. The summer sleigh is meant to help further develop the area and attract more tourists during summer.

“This is another proof that Romania is a destination for 365 days a year because it offers tourists the option of enjoying a holiday anytime. In Borsec tourists can come during winter to ski while in summer they can enjoy the mineral springs and soon the summer sleigh,” tourism minister Bogdan Trif said.

The minister also explained that thermal spa resorts will benefit from further support for modernization.

“I see that the wellness/spa tourism is developed in Europe and I know very well the potential Romania has in this area. […] Thermal spa resorts receive a 90% financing if the local authorities submit projects with the Tourism Minister because we have decided that all resorts with a balneal potential are labeled as resorts of national interest. Another measure is the establishment of the investment fund made available to all thermal spa resorts that want to access funds to modernize and develop their infrastructure,” the minister said, quoted by Economica.net.

Borsec is known for its mineral waters, and the resort lent its name to one of the best-known local brands of bottled mineral water. Some of the tourist attractions in the area include Poiana Zanelor and the bears’ cave.

(Photo: Hochendorf Nora/Wikipedia)

