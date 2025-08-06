Boromir croissants, slowly leavened with natural sourdough: Original. Inspired by You

Partner Content

When you’re craving something out of the ordinary, Boromir’s collection of Slowly Leavened Croissants with Natural Sourdough is here to transform your snacking experience. We’ve turned your search for a unique, memorable flavor into a delightful range of croissants where every bite is a surprise. With their irresistible combination of textures and flavors, Boromir Croissants aren’t just a treat—they’re an invitation to express your individuality through taste.

The Secret Behind the Unique Taste of Boromir Croissants

It all starts with the finest ingredients: natural sourdough, eggs, milk, honey, and butter. The dough is given time to rise at its own natural pace, developing incredible flavor and texture.

At the heart of this 100% natural process is our natural sourdough starter—a living culture made from just flour and water. It gently breaks down gluten, making each croissant easier to digest while adding unmatched softness and a subtle tang. Best of all, it keeps our croissants fresh longer—without the need for preservatives or additives.

Every single Boromir Croissant is crafted with care: we knead, let the dough rest, fold it layer by layer, and finally, fill it with indulgent creams. We don’t rush perfection. Over 36 hours of slow preparation deliver croissants with a soft, fluffy center and generous fillings you’ll love from the first bite.

And with 12 delicious varieties available, you can easily order your favorites anytime from our online shop at boromirmarket.ro.

12 Flavors, Endless Enjoyment

Inspired by our iconic Boromir Cozonac—slowly leavened with natural sourdough—we’ve created a diverse collection of croissants to suit every taste.

For chocolate lovers: cocoa cream, chocolate-rum, milk chocolate, or chocolate with hazelnuts.

For those who prefer something refined: milk cream, vanilla cream, or sparkling wine–flavored cream.

For fruit fans: cherry, plum, strawberry, or apricot croissants—bursting with sweet, tangy fruit flavor, perfect for sunny days.

Meet the New Pistachio Cream Croissant

This year, we’re raising the bar with our newest creation: the Boromir Croissant filled with 32% Pistachio Cream. Slowly leavened with natural sourdough, it’s smooth, nutty, and simply irresistible.

The creamy pistachio filling pairs beautifully with our signature soft, airy dough, striking the perfect balance between rich and delicate. Add a drizzle of chocolate or fresh fruit, and you’ve got a dessert worth savoring.

A Boromir Croissant, a Sweet Moment

Boromir Croissants are your go-to treat—whether it’s breakfast with coffee, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a sweet moment of indulgence at home. On hot days, pair them with lemonade, iced tea, or an ice-cold frappe. Feeling fancy? Add fresh fruit—raspberries, blueberries, mango—or dip them in chocolate, caramel, or vanilla sauce.

Want to get creative? Check out the Boromir Blog, where you’ll find reimagined recipes like croissant French toast, mini nut tarts, cream-filled croissants, and even croissant bread pudding with blueberries and Bourbon sauce. We’ve also got plenty of festive recipes with our famous cozonac!

Boromir Croissants at the Summer Festivals

We’re bringing flavor to the hottest festivals of the summer! Catch us at Open Air Blues in Brezoi, where music and croissants meet, or at Deep Forest Fest on the Fețeni Plateau, the ultimate electronic music gathering. Good vibes, live music, and Boromir Croissants—it’s a match made in festival heaven.

Boromir. Sharing Joy, One Croissant at a Time.

