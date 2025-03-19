Booster Capital, a private equity fund launched in late 2024, has reached an agreement to acquire a significant stake in Bisbags, one of Romania's leading manufacturers of paper bags and packaging, according to Profit.

The company operates a production facility in Petriș, in Bistrița-Năsăud county.

The investment will primarily provide growth capital to support Bisbags' expansion plans.

"We have a EUR 10 million investment program underway to develop one of the most modern production facilities in Romania and the region. At the same time, we remain committed to launching innovative, environmentally friendly products for our customers and expanding into new market segments, either organically or through acquisitions," said Iulia Sullivan, founder and CEO of Bisbags.

Sullivan highlighted the fund's role in strengthening the company's position in key European export markets, where demand for sustainable products continues to rise.

"The Booster Capital team has extensive experience developing successful businesses alongside entrepreneurs, and we found them to be the ideal partners for our growth plans. Their expertise and strategic approach will support our long-term vision and help us open up new opportunities, including market consolidation through acquisitions," she added.

Bisbags produces a range of custom premium paper bags and packaging solutions for the retail, e-commerce, and food service industries.

The company aims to triple its turnover before 2030, from EUR 6.2 million in 2024. Its factory, which employs around 100 people, has an annual processing capacity of 10,000 tonnes of paper.

Booster Capital is a regional private equity fund with a target size of EUR 100 million, backed by a EUR 30 million commitment from the European Union's NextGenerationEU program, with financial support from the Romanian Government under the Romanian Equity Recovery Fund, managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF).

The fund focuses on providing growth capital to entrepreneurial teams aiming to build market leaders in the region, as well as offering partial buyout solutions for founders planning strategic succession.

(Photo: Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com