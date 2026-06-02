Culture

Bookfest 2026: Bucharest book fair hosts German collective stand

02 June 2026

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The Frankfurt Book Fair / Frankfurter Buchmesse is hosting a collective stand featuring a wide selection of titles from publishers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at this year’s edition of Bookfest, the organizers of the Bucharest event announced.

The presence marks the beginning of preparations for the project that sees Romania as a guest of the 2028 edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Six publishers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will be in Bucharest for professional networking and information exchange, while the ‘German Stories’ program will run throughout the duration of the Bucharest book fair.

Publishing professionals and readers interested in the inner workings of the book industry are invited to attend a roundtable discussion on best practices in international collaboration. The event will take place on 3 June at the German stand.

Opportunities for regional cooperation will also be explored through a publishing matchmaking event designed to foster closer connections between professionals from Romania, Germany, Austria, and Bulgaria.

This year’s edition of Bookfest, held from June 3 to June 7 at Romexpo, has Bulgaria as the guest country. Fourteen writers, poets, and children's authors from the neighboring country, joined by publishing professionals, are expected at the event. Among them are Georgi Gospodinov, Ioanna Elmy, Elena Alexieva, and Nadejda Radulova. The public will be able to attend more than 30 events taking place not only at Romexpo, at Bulgaria's stand, on Bookfest's main stages, and at the stands of partner publishers, but also at several cultural venues across the city.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Bookfest 2026: Bucharest book fair hosts German collective stand

02 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Frankfurt Book Fair / Frankfurter Buchmesse is hosting a collective stand featuring a wide selection of titles from publishers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at this year’s edition of Bookfest, the organizers of the Bucharest event announced.

The presence marks the beginning of preparations for the project that sees Romania as a guest of the 2028 edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Six publishers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will be in Bucharest for professional networking and information exchange, while the ‘German Stories’ program will run throughout the duration of the Bucharest book fair.

Publishing professionals and readers interested in the inner workings of the book industry are invited to attend a roundtable discussion on best practices in international collaboration. The event will take place on 3 June at the German stand.

Opportunities for regional cooperation will also be explored through a publishing matchmaking event designed to foster closer connections between professionals from Romania, Germany, Austria, and Bulgaria.

This year’s edition of Bookfest, held from June 3 to June 7 at Romexpo, has Bulgaria as the guest country. Fourteen writers, poets, and children's authors from the neighboring country, joined by publishing professionals, are expected at the event. Among them are Georgi Gospodinov, Ioanna Elmy, Elena Alexieva, and Nadejda Radulova. The public will be able to attend more than 30 events taking place not only at Romexpo, at Bulgaria's stand, on Bookfest's main stages, and at the stands of partner publishers, but also at several cultural venues across the city.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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