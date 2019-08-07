Ride-hailing service Bolt introduces cash payment in Romania

Ride-hailing service Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, introduced the cash payment option following requests from passengers, local Startupcafe.ro reported. Cash payment is available in all cities in Romania where the service is operating, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

To pay cash, the users must open the app and select the "Cash" (numerar in Romanian) option in the "Payments" (plati) section. Thus, at the end of the trip, they can pay cash and receive change from the driver if necessary. However, they will receive the invoice by email, just like in the case of payments made by card.

The Romanian government adopted at the end of June the emergency ordinance (OUG) regulating ridesharing services. The document provides, among other things, that, to operate in Romania, Uber, Bolt and Clever service operators must obtain the technical approval from the Ministry of Communications (MCSI) every year.

