Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 08:03
Business

RO central bank buys Govt. debt "to ease tensions"

10 March 2022
Using an instrument designed in 2020 to help the Government mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) has intervened for the first time since last April on the secondary public debt market in order to "improve liquidity and remove tension" on the market, Profit.ro reported.

"We are buying government bonds. Today, BNR has been buying government bonds; I don't know if it will do the same in the coming days. The goal is to have more liquidity in the market and to reduce the tension a bit," said Dan Suciu, BNR's spokesman.

BNR has never used this instrument to make massive purchases of government bonds in the past, but the central bank's interventions at times when tensions accumulate on the market are aimed at sending a message of confidence to banks.

The Romanian Ministry of Finance performed poorly in the latest debt issues when it either rejected all banks' offers or raised only part of the target amount.

Romania's long-term interest has increased more markedly recently, driven by the risk aversion brought by the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The 10-year local currency debt is traded on the secondary market at yields that are more than twice as high as a year ago and have reached the highest level in 9 years.

The yield of the 10-year public debt has surpassed the 6% threshold, increasing by about half a percentage point in the last week alone.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

