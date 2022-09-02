Another Blue Dot center for refugees opens in Bucharest

The Bucharest City Hall, the city’s Social Assistance Department, UNICEF and UNHCR have opened another Blue Dot center in Bucharest’s District 5.

Blue Dots are dedicated refugee children and family support hubs. They cover the most immediate needs of children and women in an integrated manner.

The center, named Kogălniceanu, is located at 75 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard. It is part of a network of support centers opened in partnership with local authorities and civil society organizations throughout the country to meet the basic needs of children and families who have taken refuge in Romania.

The Ukrainian mothers coming to the center will receive the information they need, essential and support services, and will be registered onto the platform Primero, allowing them to be referred to the specialized services they need. In addition, children will find at the center a safe and clean environment to play.

By the beginning of August, more than 42,000 Ukrainian women and children benefited from at least one type of support service offered by the Blue Dot centers open in the country, UNICEF said.

Eleven Blue Dot centers are currently open in the country, and UNICEF and its partners are working to open more, depending on the needs of refugees.

(Photo: Adrian Catu, courtesy of UNICEF)

