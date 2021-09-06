Blue Air to reopen Iasi base in eastern Romania in 2022

Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air will reopen its base in Iasi next year. It will have a Boeing 737-8-MAX based in Iasi and operate eight direct and over 15 one-stop services from the city in eastern Romania.

Blue Air currently operates direct flights from Iasi to London Heathrow and Bucharest Otopeni. It will add a new direct service from Iasi to Dublin in December 2021, followed by five new direct flights from Iasi to Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Brussels and Cologne starting with March 27, 2022, Economica.net reported.

The airline will offer more than 15 connecting flights from Iasi via its Bucharest hub under its 2022 summer schedule: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Heraklion, Larnaca, London-Luton, Madrid, Malaga, Milan-Linate, Munich, Paris, Stuttgart, Timisoara, Valencia and Vienna.

Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline by the number of passengers transported.

