Healthcare

Bucharest City Hall hosts blood donation drive on July 21

16 July 2025

The Bucharest City Hall is inviting residents to take part in a blood donation session on Monday, July 21, organized in partnership with the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center. The event will take place at the City Hall headquarters on Regina Elisabeta Boulevard.

Throughout the session, medical staff from the Blood Transfusion Center will be on-site to provide care and support for all donors. Those interested in participating must complete a registration form and meet specific eligibility criteria.

Donors must be between 18 and 60 years old, weigh over 50 kg, have a regular pulse between 60 and 100 beats per minute, and systolic blood pressure between 100 and 180 mmHg. 

Individuals who have undergone surgery in the past six months, as well as women who are pregnant, postpartum, or menstruating, are not eligible to donate. 

Additionally, people with a medical history that includes hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis, epilepsy, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or certain skin and neurological conditions will be excluded from donation.

More details and the registration form can be accessed here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Korn Vitthayanukarun/Dreamstime.com)

