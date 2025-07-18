Events

Black Sea 200 Regatta 2025: First non-stop offshore regatta in Romania takes place this month

18 July 2025

The Black Sea 200 Regatta 2025, Romania’s first non-stop offshore regatta with a 200 nautical mile route, takes place between July 21 and 27. Now in its first edition, the event brings together more than 10 boats from Romania and Bulgaria, according to the organizers.

The endurance course will start and finish in the Romanian seaside resort of Mangalia, with a checkpoint on the island of Saint Anastasia, in the Bay of Burgas in Bulgaria.

Offshore regattas involve routes of dozens or hundreds of nautical miles, routes that pass through open areas, where crews have to sail continuously, plan sleep shifts, manage weather changes and safety at sea, the organizers explained. Crews will sail day and night, testing their strategy and resilience in the unpredictable conditions of the Black Sea.

The race is organized through an international partnership between the Seanergya Yacht Sport Club Association, Sailing 4 Fun Association and Yacht Club “Port Bourgas.”

“The Black Sea 200 is the first professionally organized Long Offshore competition in Romania, complying with all the safety rules imposed by the World Sailing regulations, and which can be watched online by sailing enthusiasts. Competitors have entered from Romania and Bulgaria,” said Radu-Daniel Niculaita, President of the Romanian Yachting Federation.

“This is the first edition this year, but we want it to become a regular fixture on the regional competition calendar, with crews from Bulgaria and Turkey taking part, as is the case with the already established Bosphorus Cup and Aegean 600,” he added.

The boats can also be admired by tourists before the start of the race on July 24, as well as upon their arrival at the Life Harbour Limanu marina on July 27.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

