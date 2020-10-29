Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex joins the Black Friday season

Altex, the largest electro-IT retailer in Romania, will start its online and offline Black Friday sales campaign on October 29. The campaign lasts five weeks.

The discounts will be available in the Altex and Media Galaxy physical and online stores.

The company claims that it slashed prices by over 50% in some cases for all categories of products that the retailer sells: small and large appliances, televisions, IT&C, gaming, electronics.

The company explains the length of the campaign by the need to meet health safety requirements.

"With the guarantee that we have enough stocks in stores and warehouses and a wide range of products at great discounts, we invite customers to enter the site or come to any of the over 120 Altex and Media Galaxy service centers in the country to see, test and choose the right product safely," reads a statement of the company.

The retailer claims that it has been affected by the Covid-19 crisis in terms of supply from the foreign market, but that "it makes every effort to ensure good availability of stocks, even for product categories where demand has increased greatly, amid the transition to work from home and online school: laptops, tablets, printers, monitors, smartphones, wireless routers, webcams."

