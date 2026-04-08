Romanian Bittnet Group launches new bond issue, share buyback program

Bittnet Group (BVB: BNET), a major technology group in Romania and the first group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced that it is targeting the launch of a new bond issue and a large-scale buyback program.

The company recently organized its Investor Day 2026, where Bittnet representatives discussed the financial results for 2025, the budget for 2026, and the group’s strategic directions, with a focus on the next steps.

The event included a review of the group’s structure and the performance of the main business pillars, namely Dendrio (digital infrastructure), Bittnet Training (IT education), as well as the software and platform area, represented by Elian and Nenos, according to Profit.ro.

The company detailed how it has built and capitalized on transactions in recent years, highlighting the returns generated. For example, the investment in Fort reached an IRR of 59%, and the one in Optimizor approximately 40%.

“We are looking much more closely at capital returns and how we transform the development of portfolio businesses into concrete value for shareholders. The transactions of recent years confirm that this model works, and we will continue to carry it forward,” said Mihai Logofătu, CEO of Bittnet Group.

Bittnet also emphasized future development directions, including transactions under analysis in the companies within the Elian and Dendrio portfolio, as part of the strategy to optimize and monetize assets.

The strategy for the coming highlights monetizing assets by the end of 2027. This direction is supported by the launch of a new bond issue, with maturity in 2031, through which the company aims to finance development and optimize its capital structure.

In parallel, the company continues its buyback programs, proposing to shareholders at the General Meeting a large buyback program of 300 million shares.

Bittnet Group ended 2025 with consolidated revenues of RON 394 million.

radu@romania-insider

(Photo source: company photo)