Bitdefender moves HQ to CA Immo’s Orhideea Towers in Bucharest

Bitdefender, the Romanian Internet security software company with global activity, has leased 9,267 sqm of office space in Orhideea Towers in Bucharest for a minimum term of five years, bringing the pre-leasing rate of this project to approximately 65%.

Developed by CA Immo and comprising 37,000 sqm of gross rentable floor space, Orhideea Towers will be housing the Bitdefender headquarters as of the first half of 2018, when the project will be completed.

Bitdefender will occupy four floors of Orhideea Towers, with more than 900 employees being expected to work there.

“Surrounded by technical universities, student campus and within walking distance from the city center, the new building will provide us with plenty of advantages, the most important being the close contact with millennial talents of the Politehnica University of Bucharest,” said Bogdan Irina, Bitdefender Chief Operating Officer.

Bitdefender is the second anchor tenant that relocates its global operations into Orhideea Towers, joining the international financial software company Misys.

The construction of Orhideea Towers started in October 2015, requiring an investment of EUR 75 million. The overall project is due for completion in the first half of 2018. The two towers of the H-shaped building will have a gross rentable area of 37,000 sqm.

CA Immo has been active in Romania since 2001 and owns five office buildings: Opera Center 1 and 2, Riverplace, Europe House, and Bucharest Business Park. At the end of March 2017, the total rentable space was 105,800 sqm, the portfolio value stood at EUR 259 million, and the occupancy rate was 93%.

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in over 150 countries.

