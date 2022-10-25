Is Bitcoin the future of money? (press release)

Press Release

Bitcoin has been gaining global popularity and making headways in the world's traditional financial system. Based on recent statistics, the number of these digital asset users has grown incredibly since its introduction. Moreover, this virtual currency is more portable.

You can transact this digital money using your phone via bitcoinscircuit.com as long as you have access to the internet. The private and public sectors are undoubtedly warming up to the idea of accepting this virtual asset.

Furthermore, El Salvador was the first country to declare Bitcoin as a legal tender. The Central African Republic also legalized this electronic money.

Additionally, according to Deutsche Bank, the current money system is fragile. Deutsche Bank sees that by 2030, digital currencies will rise to over 200 million users. Let's look at a few reasons to believe this digital currency is the future of money.

Better Liquidity and Portability

In a real sense, a wire transfer can take up to three days. But, if you make a transfer to the same bank as yours, it can go through within 24 hours. Also, bank transfers take longer during holidays and weekends.

The banking process is lengthy and requires a lot of effort from your end. On the contrary, Bitcoin transactions are always available on weekends and holidays, and borderless transactions are fast.

This virtual asset blockchain technology is excellent and eliminates the interference of third parties.

Switching to this virtual currency makes sense as established companies such as Microsoft and Starbucks now accept Bitcoin payments.

Global Acceptance

Before Bitcoin was created, sending money abroad was a challenge. Banks take longer to approve pretty expensive transactions. Each bank transaction has to go through an intermediary who charges a fee. Eventually, when the costs add up, they are costly.

On the other hand, international transactions involving this virtual money are less complicated and fast. So, transacting using this digital money can boost trade and open up multiple opportunities for business owners. You should not expect payment delays when transacting with Bitcoin.

Furthermore, private and public sectors are now accepting this electronic asset as part of their financial system. Due to the increased Bitcoin adoption and acceptability, the government is implementing policies and regulations to create regulated practices for the future.

Decentralized Nature

The current financial system does not provide financial freedom and credibility to users. However, the decentralized nature of this digital currency offers a secure, transparent, and accessible financial system. This virtual currency will continue to push transformations to economic systems as they are recognized today.

The decentralized financial system created on a public blockchain is becoming a different attainable alternative economic system. Everyone from any point in the world can connect to Bitcoin via blockchain technology as it offers transparency.

Anonymous Transactions

The anonymity offered by this digital currency is unique from all other options you use to conserve your assets. The blockchain records Bitcoin transactions and does not reveal owners' addresses. The identities of these virtual asset users are encrypted to protect the genuineness of record keeping.

A new Bitcoin is mined using blockchain technology and has immutability meaning that the ledger records all transactions. No one can interfere with this digital money transaction. In turn, information regarding your Bitcoin transaction is accessible to everyone.

However, trading this virtual asset can reveal your address information unless you use your Bitcoin address to ensure privacy. Eventually, you will enjoy the convenience of over-the-counter exchange services like the bank but with an added advantage of anonymity.

Undoubtedly, this virtual asset is securing itself as the chosen currency for future generations. Bitcoin offers a unique financial solution that renders conventional currency obsolete. Moreover, this digital money empowers people to be their bank and payment method.