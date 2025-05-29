Biotech bootcamp in Romania aims to transform lab innovations into market-ready solutions

BioMentorHub and One Health Incubator have officially launched the first Romanian bootcamp dedicated to early-stage biotech founders. Named 1Health Biotech Startup Bootcamp, the three-week program is designed to help researchers and innovators turn lab ideas into viable startups by connecting them with mentors, investors, and experts from around the world.

The bootcamp, scheduled for September 1–19, will include two weeks of online sessions followed by one intensive week in Timișoara. It targets researchers, engineers, medical professionals, and innovators who are developing biotech solutions across health, agriculture, the environment, and industry.

Applicants don’t need a registered company, just a solid idea backed by preliminary data and a strong motivation to build impactful ventures, according to the press release. Applications open on May 29.

Participants will explore key areas such as business development, regulatory strategy, intellectual property protection, investor communication, and fundraising.

The bootcamp includes mentors from five countries - the UK, US, Germany, Poland, and Sweden - with backgrounds in universities, accelerators, and global innovation networks.

