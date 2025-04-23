Business

Ukraine’s Biopharma Plasma plans EUR 37 mln immunoglobulin factory in western Romania

23 April 2025

Biopharma Plasma of Ukraine is reportedly preparing the construction of a factory in western Romania at Oradea, where it would produce medicines by processing plasma, according to Economedia.ro and Ebihoreanul.ro.

The investor has started the procedure for authorizing the unit, which will cost EUR 37 million, and wants to start construction works, which will have to be completed by February 2026.

According to the project submitted to the Bihor County Directorate for the Environment, the drug production unit will be built on a plot of land with an area of ​​34,370 square meters and will annually process 1.2 million liters of frozen human plasma to obtain vital medicines.

More specifically, the finished products will be Bioven 10% IgG immunoglobulin (of which up to 200,000 50 ml vials will be made in one year and a double quantity of 100 ml vials) and Albuven 20% albumin (up to 1.8 million vials/year).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)

Biopharma Plasma of Ukraine is reportedly preparing the construction of a factory in western Romania at Oradea, where it would produce medicines by processing plasma, according to Economedia.ro and Ebihoreanul.ro.

The investor has started the procedure for authorizing the unit, which will cost EUR 37 million, and wants to start construction works, which will have to be completed by February 2026.

According to the project submitted to the Bihor County Directorate for the Environment, the drug production unit will be built on a plot of land with an area of ​​34,370 square meters and will annually process 1.2 million liters of frozen human plasma to obtain vital medicines.

More specifically, the finished products will be Bioven 10% IgG immunoglobulin (of which up to 200,000 50 ml vials will be made in one year and a double quantity of 100 ml vials) and Albuven 20% albumin (up to 1.8 million vials/year).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

