Politics

Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania

12 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The lower house of the Romanian Parliament recently adopted two bills prohibiting persons who have been sentenced to jail for crimes committed with criminal intent from occupying a series of high-ranking positions in national and local government.

Felons will be prevented from running for senator, member of parliament, mayor, president of the county council, and local or county councilor. They cannot occupy any of the abovementioned offices if there was no rehabilitation, amnesty, or decriminalization.

The two bills, which provide amendments to law 115/2015 on the election of local public administration authorities and law 208/2015 on the election of members of the upper and lower houses of Parliament, passed with 250 votes in favor and 1 against.

“The project initially started out of the desire to protect children. We all saw how last year a mayor who had sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl for three years was re-elected to a position,” said USR deputy Diana Stoica, one of the initiators, in a statement cited by Agerpres.

She also referred to members of parliament or mayors who have abused children and who so far were able to hold public positions. Now, those who attempt to run despite having been convicted must be removed from the lists of candidates.

Nearly 16,000 children in Romania were abused, either physically, emotionally, or sexually, last year alone, according to Save the Children Romania. The organization had formulated the first draft of the bills and forwarded reports to the Government, Presidency, and Parliament, seeking stronger protections for minors. Eventually, three members of the parliament’s lower house, all from the opposition party USR, backed the bills, amending them and widening their scope.

“We welcome the broadening of the group of people who will be banned from participation in elections. Now, not just children, but all of us will be protected so that communities can no longer be run by people with criminal convictions,” said the organization in a press release.

“We started with a law to protect children, given that the number of convictions indicates that in Romania, at least one child out of five is at risk of becoming a victim of sexual abuse up to the age of 18,” said Cătălin Teniță, one of the three initiators. He referred several high-profile cases of elected officials who were convicted of abusing minors. Some were even reelected after being sentenced.

The bills enjoyed unanimous support in the legislative. Even the far-right nationalist AUR party backed the two bills, citing their zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and pedophiles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania

12 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The lower house of the Romanian Parliament recently adopted two bills prohibiting persons who have been sentenced to jail for crimes committed with criminal intent from occupying a series of high-ranking positions in national and local government.

Felons will be prevented from running for senator, member of parliament, mayor, president of the county council, and local or county councilor. They cannot occupy any of the abovementioned offices if there was no rehabilitation, amnesty, or decriminalization.

The two bills, which provide amendments to law 115/2015 on the election of local public administration authorities and law 208/2015 on the election of members of the upper and lower houses of Parliament, passed with 250 votes in favor and 1 against.

“The project initially started out of the desire to protect children. We all saw how last year a mayor who had sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl for three years was re-elected to a position,” said USR deputy Diana Stoica, one of the initiators, in a statement cited by Agerpres.

She also referred to members of parliament or mayors who have abused children and who so far were able to hold public positions. Now, those who attempt to run despite having been convicted must be removed from the lists of candidates.

Nearly 16,000 children in Romania were abused, either physically, emotionally, or sexually, last year alone, according to Save the Children Romania. The organization had formulated the first draft of the bills and forwarded reports to the Government, Presidency, and Parliament, seeking stronger protections for minors. Eventually, three members of the parliament’s lower house, all from the opposition party USR, backed the bills, amending them and widening their scope.

“We welcome the broadening of the group of people who will be banned from participation in elections. Now, not just children, but all of us will be protected so that communities can no longer be run by people with criminal convictions,” said the organization in a press release.

“We started with a law to protect children, given that the number of convictions indicates that in Romania, at least one child out of five is at risk of becoming a victim of sexual abuse up to the age of 18,” said Cătălin Teniță, one of the three initiators. He referred several high-profile cases of elected officials who were convicted of abusing minors. Some were even reelected after being sentenced.

The bills enjoyed unanimous support in the legislative. Even the far-right nationalist AUR party backed the two bills, citing their zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and pedophiles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania