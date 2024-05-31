Business

Romanian metal roofing producer Bilka prepares to build its first factory abroad

31 May 2024

Romania’s major metal roofing systems producer Bilka is planning to build its first factory abroad in order to spur exports that are constrained by the manufacturing activities being concentrated within the country, the company’s founder and CEO Horatiu Tepes told Ziarul Financiar.

“We are working hard on this project. I hope that by the end of the year, we will have something outlined with the production in a neighbouring country,” he said.

He estimates that the foreign market’s potential is great, and the company’s exports reached EUR 40 million out of a total EUR 248 million turnover in 2023.

Bilka processed some 140,000 tonnes of painted sheet metal, of which 40,000-45,000 tonnes were purchased from the [Liberty] Galati still mill, according to CEO Horatiu Tepes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bilka Steel)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Normal
 

1

