Biggest RO companies may be asked to support EU recovery plan
02 June 2020
The largest Romanian companies by turnover, including the automobile producers, oil companies, telecom operators, energy distribution firms, and retailers, may have to contribute to financing the EUR 750 billion recovery plan proposed by the European Commission, according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

The European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn has asked EU Member States to support him in an initiative to impose new taxes, including one charged to the 70,000 companies with turnover of over EUR 750 million that want to have access to the common European market, G4media.ro reported. 

The tax rate would be "under 0.2% of the turnover," according to an EC spokesperson.

The taxes planned by the European Commissioner would bring an additional EUR 10 bln to the EU budget and would affect 70,000 companies.

"We aim to have a system of new budgetary resources already in place by the end of 2027," the EU commissioner said, adding that his goal is to reach an additional collection of EUR 15-20 bln a year.

In Romania, there are 37 companies with revenues over EUR 750 mln.

