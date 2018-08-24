Big drug bust: Romanian police seize 5 tons of heroin precursors and over 20 kg of cocaine

During a routine check at the Nadlac border crossing point in Western Romania, the Border Police found and seized five tons of heroin precursors, which can be used to make a ton of heroin, and over 20 kg of cocaine, according to Felix Banila, the chief prosecutor of the Romanian Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT).

“Following a routine check on August 22 at the Nadlac border crossing point, the Border Police found about 5 tons of acetic anhydride and 20 kilos of cocaine of about 99 percent purity in a group of vehicles registered abroad and driven by a foreign citizen,” Banila said, according to local Mediafax.

Acetic anhydride is an important reaction agent for the illicit production of heroin. In this case, the 5 tons of acetic anhydride could have been used to make a ton of heroin, according to Felix Banila.

The driver was detained and placed under preventive arrest for 30 days.

Record jail sentences in record drug bust case in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]