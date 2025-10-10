Northern Romania: Six bids for new water park in Satu Mare County

The City Hall of Tășnad, located in Satu Mare County, north-western Romania, has received six bids for the construction of a new water park. The project is valued at RON 138.2 million (approximately EUR 27.2 million), and the building is scheduled to take 3 years.

The water park, named Aquapark Transilvania Terme Tășnad, will cover an area of over two hectares.

The building will have one floor and will host 7 indoor pools and one outdoor pool, with areas ranging from 45 sqm to 400 sqm. The upper floor will also include 5 jacuzzis.

Funding for the project will be provided through European funds and from the city hall’s budget.

The bidders are the associations formed by Proiect Invest (leader), Ansthall Accent and 3G Sport - IP; Construcții Bihor (leader), Igna Construct and Drum Construct; Construcții Erbașu (leader), Pald Engineering and Euras; MBS Group (leader), Drumuri Orășenești, ASA Cons România and Blue Ocean; Kesz Construcții România (leader), Oberhauser Invest and Kesz Epito; as well as Dimex-2000 Company (leader), Daroconstruct and Hidro Salt B 92.

“The execution of construction works includes the main building, with a height regime of basement + ground floor + first floor, a built area of 7,246.30 sqm and a total area of 16,884.70 sqm (5,886.40 sqm – basement; 7,246.30 sqm – ground floor; 3,752 sqm – first floor), with a built area of 123.70 sqm and total area of 123.70 sqm; Outdoor yard – outdoor pool 267.98 sqm; parking areas and pedestrian walkways,” according to official bidding documents.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrian Farcau on Facebook)