sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 11:07
Politics

Bucharest Nine summit: US president to join virtual event

10 May 2021
US president Joe Biden, state secretary Antony Blinken, and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will join by video conference the virtual summit of the heads of state of the Bucharest Nine (B9), held today, May 10.

The summit is hosted by Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and Polish president Andrzej Duda, who is visiting Romania on May 10

The agenda of the high-level meeting covers the preparations for the NATO Summit that will be held in Brussels in June, with a focus on consolidating the transatlantic relationship and of the allied stance on the Eastern Flank, the Romanian Presidential Administration said in a press release.

The meeting is also held in the context of the recent worrying security developments in the Black Sea region, it said.

The B9 initiative, launched by the Romanian and Polish presidents, includes NATO’s eastern flank members: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

The first B9 summit was held in Bucharest in November 2015. Other meetings followed in Warsaw, in June 2018, and Košice, in February 2019.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
