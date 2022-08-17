Five bidders for One Herastrau office building in Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) has received five offers for its 67% stake in One Herăstrău Office office building, estimated at around EUR 20 mln, and is going to choose soon an investor to initiate exclusive negotiations, according to sources familiar with the deal consulted by Profit.ro.

Among the bidders, there are Sebastian Bălășescu, the former owner of Urgent Courier, Hili Properties, part of the Maltese group that also owns the premises of McDonald's restaurants in Romania, and the Indotek group, controlled by the businessman Dániel Jellinek, among the richest Hungarians, according to Profit.ro.

The building has 7 floors, a leasable area of ​​about 8,000 square meters and 111 parking lots. One United Properties reportedly envisages getting a yield of around 7%, according to Profit.ro sources.

The developer bought the majority stake in the company that owns the building in 2020 for EUR 15 mln from Valentin Vișoiu's construction company, Conarg, which still owns 10% of the company that manages the property. Another minority shareholder of the company that owns the building, with a stake of around 23%, is the owner of pharmaceutical raw materials distributor Origin Pharma.

(Photo source: One.ro)