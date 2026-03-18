Romanian artist Bianca Pîrlog to exhibit work in Barcelona, London, Paris and Monaco in 2026

Romanian artist Bianca Pîrlog is set to present her work across several major European art venues in 2026, including the European Museum of Modern Art (MEAM) in Barcelona, alongside exhibitions in London, Paris, and Monaco. The international circuit marks a significant step in her expanding global presence.

The Barcelona exhibition, scheduled for April 17-19, is part of a broader series of appearances that include Art Space Fairs in London (April 9-12), Carrousel du Louvre in Paris (April 10-12), and Art3F Monaco in September.

Additional exhibitions are also planned in New York and London in June and September.

Born in Brăila and currently based in London, Bianca Pîrlog is a contemporary artist whose work blends painting with mixed media techniques. Her practice explores themes of psychological depth, fragility, and healing, often through layered compositions that incorporate oil, ink, gold leaf, and diamond dust.

Her artistic development has been shaped by experiences in Romania, the United Kingdom, and Japan, where exposure to Eastern philosophy has influenced her approach. A key concept in her work is Kintsugi, the Japanese philosophy that embraces imperfection, reflected in her portraits through golden fractures that transform vulnerability into strength, according to the press release.

Bianca Pîrlog’s works are centered on portraiture, often starting from self-representation and evolving into universal expressions of identity.

Her works have been exhibited internationally in cities such as London, Paris, New York, Kyoto, Venice, and Dubai, as well as in major Romanian cultural institutions, including the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant and the National Library of Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of the artist)