Canadian teen of Romanian origin wins 2019 Rogers Cup

Nineteen-year-old Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu has won the Rogers Cup tournament held in Toronto after American Serena Williams was forced to retire because of a back injury.

Andreescu, who was born in Canada from Romanian parents, became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup women’s singles title in 50 years.

Williams retired after 19 minutes, as Andreescu led 3-1.

“This isn’t the way I expected to win or for (Serena) to go off the court, but you (Serena) are truly a champion on and off the court,” Andreescu said, quoted by Rogerscup.com. “I’m speechless. I’m the first Canadian to win here since 1969. It’s a dream come true. I’ve had many, many tough matches, (but) I kept telling myself, ‘Never give up.’ I tried to look at it all as a challenge and not a setback.”

Andreescu, currently the WTA No 27, will climb to the 14th spot after the Rogers Cup win. Earlier this year, she won her first WTA title at Indian Wells.

Last year, Romanian tennis star Simona Halep won the Rogers Cup.

(Photo: Rogers Cup Facebook Page)

