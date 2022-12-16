Jobseekers in Romania were much more active this year, with data from the online recruitment platform BestJobs showing that a candidate applied to an average of 6 jobs per month, twice as many as in 2021. In addition, the total number of applicants was 62% higher in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Slightly over half of the applicants who completed their CV on the BestJobs platform mentioned at least one previous professional experience. One in three included at least one foreign language among their skills, and 14% have a driving license.

The drive to find a new job was also noticeable among those currently employed. Almost half (47%) of jobseekers in 2022 said they wanted to be contacted by recruiters with job offers even if they are not actively looking for a job, and 5% say they are willing to relocate for a new job.

Increasing their wages was foremost among the reasons why candidates wanted to change jobs. 98% said they want to know the salary or salary range for the job they are applying for, and most of them applied mainly to jobs that mentioned the salary in the initial ad.

“Romanian candidates were much more active in looking for a new job this year. The data also shows that they are increasingly prepared, and in order to find a job in the field and department they want, the majority of candidates rely primarily on specific skills acquired in previous jobs or during their internship, or volunteering, in the case of younger candidates,” said Ana Vișian, BestJobs Romania Marketing Manager.

Among jobseekers, more than 18% of the candidates have experience in sales, 11% in management, about 10% in the administrative field, and 9% in production/logistics. Candidates with experience in fields such as financial-accounting, engineering, specialists/technicians, call center, HoReCa, transport, and IT were also actively searching for new jobs.

Almost 1 in 5 candidates registered on BestJobs this year were between 18 and 24 years of age. They applied for entry-level jobs, mostly in call centers, sales, administration, or marketing. Another 22% of all applicants are between the ages of 25 and 34, 23% are between 35 and 44, and 22% are between 45 and 54. Lastly, most of the active candidates (almost 55%) were men.

The BestJobs online recruitment platform brings together specialists from all areas of the country. 73% live around the big cities, in the city of Bucharest, the counties of Timiș, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Prahova, and Constanța, while 27% are located in smaller towns.

