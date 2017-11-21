World Ski Awards 2017: Which is the best ski resort in Romania?

The 2017 edition of World Ski Awards, the global initiative that recognizes, rewards, and celebrates excellence in ski tourism, took place in Austria last weekend.

During the event, Sinaia received the title of Romania’s Best Ski Resort 2017. Nine resorts competed for this title, namely Predeal, Ranca, Straja, Vatra Dornei, Vidra Transalpina, Arena Platos Paltinis, Azuga, Poiana Brasov, and Sinaia, reports local Ziarulprahova.ro. Sinaia mayor Vlad Oprea received the trophy from the event’s organizers.

Sinaia is one of the most popular mountain resorts in Romania, being located in the Prahova Valley area, only 120 km away from Bucharest. Its ski area is aimed both for beginners and advanced skiers or snowboarders, who can choose from 16 ski slopes.

Worldwide, France’s Val Thorens has taken the title of World’s Best Ski Resort. Meanwhile, the W Verbier hotel in Switzerland won the World’s Best Ski Hotel award, Ski Dubai receieved the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort title, and Sunweb was the winner of the World’s Best Ski Tour Operator category.

Find the entire list of winners here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Gondola Sinaia on Facebook)