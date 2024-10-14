Israeli businessman wanted in Romania detained in Athens

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz, convicted in Romania in connection with a famous illegal restitution case, was detained at the Athens airport after arriving on a private flight from Tel Aviv, according to News.ro.

Steinmetz was sentenced to five years in prison by the Bucharest Court of Appeal in December 2020 for his involvement in forming a criminal group. Alongside businessman Tal Silberstein, he illegally reclaimed valuable properties, including the Snagov Forest and Băneasa Royal Farm.

The case also involved Prince Paul, another fugitive from the Romanian law. The offenses occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Romanian authorities have issued multiple international warrants for Steinmetz's arrest. Thus, this is not the first time the businessman, 68, has faced detention in Europe. In 2023, he was arrested in Cyprus, but authorities there refused to extradite him to Romania. Similarly, in 2021, Steinmetz was detained in Greece but was later released on bail.

The defense attorney of the Israeli businessman claims that the warrant issued by the Romanian authorities for the extradition of Beny Steinmetz was declared null by Interpol, Greece, Italy, and Cyprus.

Prince Paul Phillippe of Romania, in turn, was captured in Malta at a resort where he was on vacation. He had been on the run for nearly four years from Romania, where he was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison in the case regarding the illegal restitution of the Baneasa Royal Farm.

(Photo source: screenshot from Politiaromana.ro)