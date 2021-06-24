Benetton closes clothing production units in Romania

The Italian group Benetton has reduced close to zero the orders placed to its clothing factories in Romania and is preparing to sell the industrial spaces owned in Arad, according to Profit.ro.

The Italian group is thus shutting down its local production activity after ten years earlier it closed all its own stores in the country.

Three Benetton stores still operate under franchise, two in Bucharest and one in Brasov.

With factories in Sibiu and Iași, Olimpias Mfg Romania, part of the Benetton production subsidiary, Olimpias, has sharply reduced its activity in recent years.

In 2020, the business amounted to only RON 1.5 mln (nearly EUR 0.3 mln), from RON 16.4 mln in the previous year.

Benetton was one of the largest textile manufacturers in Romania. In the 15 years of activity (2006-2020), the group produced, through Olimpias Mfg Romania, clothing of over EUR 1 bln, most of which were delivered in Italy and, further, in Benetton stores.

(Photo: Tomnex | Dreamstime.com)

