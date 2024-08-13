Benchmark Electronics expands facility in Romania's Braşov

Benchmark Electronics, a provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, unveiled at the end of last month a 7,300-square-meter expansion of its site in Braşov, in central Romania.

The expansion, which doubled the company's manufacturing capacity, will also add 500 jobs in the region. The new space also improves system integration and workflow on the floor, the company said.

The expansion is part of a broader Benchmark strategy "to increase manufacturing capacity around the world by leveraging its current facilities and leadership as more customers look to diversify their manufacturing strategy and have products built closer to end-market consumption," the company explained. Key market sectors serviced include complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment.

In addition to the expansion, Benchmark Braşov will be hiring to fill the new floor space. The company is looking for various roles, including technicians, machine operators, and electronic and mechanical engineers.

The expansion will also allow the company to deepen its ties with local universities by offering more internships and other work experience opportunities.

"Benchmark Brasov, alongside Benchmark Almelo, serves as the heart and soul of our European operations, and we are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint, add capacity to better serve our current customers, and support the high interest by new customers who are looking to regionalize their manufacturing in Europe," Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark, said. "The new space will offer our manufacturing and engineering teams ample room to expand our operations in Eastern Europe while also bringing more high-paying jobs to the Braşov community."

Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries. Its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

(Photo: Benchmark on Facebook)

