Romanian-born Ben Toma elected speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives 

Romanian-born politician Ben Toma was elected president of the House of Representatives from the state of Arizona. Toma, who was nine years old when his family immigrated to the United States, has served in the House since 2017 and, in 2021, became the majority leader.

“Good news for Romania following the American mid-term elections - Ben Toma is now the Romanian with the highest political position in American politics. He was elected speaker of the Arizona State House of Representatives,” Andrei Muraru, the Ambassador of Romania to the United States of America, wrote in a Twitter post.

Toma was elected speaker of the House on Tuesday, November 15, by members of the House Republican Caucus of Arizona’s 56th Legislature.

“It is a profound privilege to lead the House of Representatives and our Republican majority caucus,” said speaker-elect Toma, quoted in the official press release. “Together, I know that the House will rise to meet the state’s immense challenges, and we will continue to unlock freedom and opportunity for every Arizonan.”

Ben Toma was born in Cluj-Napoca and immigrated to the US at the age of nine when he and his family fled communist-ruled Romania.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ben Toma)