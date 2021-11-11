Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 08:13
Business

Italy’s Beltrame takes over Romanian bankrupt rebar producer COS Targoviste

11 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian group Beltrame won the tender and will buy for EUR 38.3 mln plus VAT the core assets of bankrupt Romanian steel plant COS Targoviste, which operates an integrated rebar production cycle, Profit.ro reported.

The creditors, of which the biggest one is the Romanian state, approved the deal. Another creditor, Austrian company Linde, will receive some of the assets related to its activity.

COS Targoviste was owned by the Russian group Mechel who passed it to the Cyprus-based offshore Mazur Investments Ltd., with over 86% of the shares.

Besides Beltrame, Liberty Steel and Liberty Galati from the GFG Alliance group of the Gupta Indian family placed a bigger bid for COS Targoviste’s assets. However, Liberty group required quick resumption of operations - which was a condition seen by creditors as difficult. Only if the deal with Beltrame fails, the creditors will invite the Liberty group to negotiations.

(Photo: David Tadevosian | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 08:13
Business

Italy’s Beltrame takes over Romanian bankrupt rebar producer COS Targoviste

11 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian group Beltrame won the tender and will buy for EUR 38.3 mln plus VAT the core assets of bankrupt Romanian steel plant COS Targoviste, which operates an integrated rebar production cycle, Profit.ro reported.

The creditors, of which the biggest one is the Romanian state, approved the deal. Another creditor, Austrian company Linde, will receive some of the assets related to its activity.

COS Targoviste was owned by the Russian group Mechel who passed it to the Cyprus-based offshore Mazur Investments Ltd., with over 86% of the shares.

Besides Beltrame, Liberty Steel and Liberty Galati from the GFG Alliance group of the Gupta Indian family placed a bigger bid for COS Targoviste’s assets. However, Liberty group required quick resumption of operations - which was a condition seen by creditors as difficult. Only if the deal with Beltrame fails, the creditors will invite the Liberty group to negotiations.

(Photo: David Tadevosian | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange