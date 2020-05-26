Romanian state recovers island “from Social Democrat elite”

Romania's environment minister Costel Alexe went in an inspection at Belina island on the Danube on May 25 as the island is close to being returned into state property.

The Government illegally transferred the Belina island to the Teleorman County Council seven years ago.

The County Council then leased the island to local construction company Tel Drum, allegedly controlled by former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea (at that time head of Teleorman county council).

Minister Alexe claims that the company has built amenities on the island without any permits.

"In addition to the heliport, there was an accommodation unit and all kinds of facilities. Thirty years after the Revolution, these people haven't learned anything. They built illegally without building permits," the environment minister said.

"Everything from the accommodation unit to the gazebos, pontoon, and all other annexes have been built illegally. They did not comply with the legal and environmental regulations in force," Alexe added.

He also said that the buildings would be inspected and the goods inventoried. "Following the analysis, we will decide the future destination of this area," said Alexe at Digi24 TV channel.

(Photo: Costel Alexe Facebook Page)

